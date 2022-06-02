RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered RGC Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded RGC Resources from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

RGCO opened at $20.87 on Friday. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $175.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,507.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,233.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,020 shares of company stock valued at $140,868. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RGC Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RGC Resources by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in RGC Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

