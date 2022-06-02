Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $20.32 million and $20,812.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

