Reviewing Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) and AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX)

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) and AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bird Global and AEA-Bridges Impact’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bird Global $205.14 million 1.00 -$196.33 million N/A N/A AEA-Bridges Impact N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A

AEA-Bridges Impact has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bird Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of Bird Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bird Global has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEA-Bridges Impact has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bird Global and AEA-Bridges Impact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bird Global N/A N/A -24.46% AEA-Bridges Impact N/A -24.88% -1.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bird Global and AEA-Bridges Impact, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bird Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 AEA-Bridges Impact 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bird Global presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 671.29%. Given Bird Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bird Global is more favorable than AEA-Bridges Impact.

Summary

Bird Global beats AEA-Bridges Impact on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bird Global (Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About AEA-Bridges Impact (Get Rating)

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

