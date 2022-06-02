Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bank of Montreal (TSE: BMO):

5/26/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$151.00 to C$152.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$159.00 to C$157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$155.00 to C$157.00.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$159.00 to C$157.00.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$159.00.

5/26/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$157.00 to C$160.00.

5/20/2022 – Bank of Montreal was given a new C$159.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Bank of Montreal is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$161.00 to C$158.00.

5/17/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$142.00.

5/11/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$165.00 to C$149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$161.00.

4/11/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$156.00 to C$150.00.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down C$0.36 on Thursday, hitting C$137.20. 111,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,672. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$121.76 and a 52 week high of C$154.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$139.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$141.99.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.67 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.5699997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 36.82%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

