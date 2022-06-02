Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives $38.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($43.01) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Renault from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($48.39) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($39.78) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Renault alerts:

RNLSY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 50,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,871. Renault has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.