ReddCoin (RDD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $42,621.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $14.56 million and $42,621.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,226.37 or 0.99692749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031103 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00197179 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00089129 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00118221 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00193112 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000199 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003210 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

