RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Trading Down 6.9%

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 2,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 614,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBAC. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 26.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 150.0% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

