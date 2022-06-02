Recharge Resources (OTC:SLLTF) Trading 233.3% Higher

Recharge Resources Ltd. (OTC:SLLTF – Get Rating) traded up 233.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 43,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 549,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34.
About Recharge Resources (OTC:SLLTF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recharge Resources (SLLTF)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.