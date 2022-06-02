Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $10,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,185,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $10,230.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $9,432.50.

On Monday, May 23rd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $9,212.50.

On Friday, May 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $9,212.50.

On Wednesday, May 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $9,377.50.

On Monday, May 16th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $9,762.50.

On Friday, May 13th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $9,817.50.

On Wednesday, May 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $9,680.00.

On Monday, May 9th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $10,505.00.

On Friday, May 6th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $10,780.00.

RDI stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Reading International by 20.7% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,068,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RDI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Reading International in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

