RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.52

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.52 and last traded at $54.79, with a volume of 17490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on RICK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $520.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

RCI Hospitality announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.