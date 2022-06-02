Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

RJF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.22.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $97.74 on Monday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 8.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.3% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.