Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $938,931.70 and $6.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

