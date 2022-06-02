Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Major Shareholder Kennedy Lewis Management Lp Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) major shareholder Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,841,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,519,814.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kennedy Lewis Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 1,500 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $7,890.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 28,800 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $125,568.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 69,516 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $287,101.08.

RPID stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems ( NASDAQ:RPID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 296.26% and a negative return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPID. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at about $155,786,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at about $25,120,000. ABG WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the first quarter valued at about $7,050,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the first quarter valued at about $4,521,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 139.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 558,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

RPID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

