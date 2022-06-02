Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Up to $13.71

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.71, but opened at $14.16. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 720 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on METC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $662.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 120,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $1,745,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,960,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,929,483. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $5,314,836.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,276,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,284,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,826. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

