RAI Finance Price Reaches $0.11 (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.64 million and approximately $504,259.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 907.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,124.57 or 0.53182122 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00446955 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 1,007.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031727 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000281 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.