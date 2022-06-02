Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Short Interest Update

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 102,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
In other Qumu news, CEO Rose Bentley purchased 36,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $37,378.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,879.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 66,646 shares of company stock worth $70,579 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Qumu by 84.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QUMU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Qumu Company Profile
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
