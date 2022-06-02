QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by DSC Advisors L.P.

DSC Advisors L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.65 on Thursday, reaching $143.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,853,667. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $160.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.