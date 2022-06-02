PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Shares Up 11%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR – Get Rating) shot up 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.99 and last traded at C$3.85. 335,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 337,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.47.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$606.96 million and a P/E ratio of -154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.85.
PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) Company Profile (CVE:PYR)
Read More
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.