PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.53.

NYSE PVH traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.55. 70,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,068. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 17.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 48.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

