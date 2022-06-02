PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.25-9.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.38 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.00 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. OTR Global lowered shares of PVH to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.53.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.34. 80,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,068. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.71.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PVH by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PVH by 74.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,147,000 after acquiring an additional 167,984 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PVH by 109.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,695,000 after acquiring an additional 182,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PVH by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,760 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.