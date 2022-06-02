Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 943,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,985 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage makes up about 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $30,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG stock traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.56. 497,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,754. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 1.52. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

