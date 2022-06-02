Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $55.23 Million

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 804.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,089.37 or 0.92669747 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 667.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.00435354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00032727 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

