Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,366 shares of company stock worth $1,418,707. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $68.10 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

