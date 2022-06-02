Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. Reduces Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. cut its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 385,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,850 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for about 1.1% of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $39,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 2,731.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,478,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,829 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $2,319,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in Roblox by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106 in the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 137,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,106,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.18. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.06.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

