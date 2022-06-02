ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.02

Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and traded as high as $18.56. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 7,599,901 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 11,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000.
