Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,674,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.92 and a 200 day moving average of $152.22. The company has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Prologis has a 1 year low of $116.37 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

