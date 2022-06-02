Project TXA (TXA) Price Down 28.4% Over Last Week

Project TXA (TXA) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Project TXA has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001716 BTC on exchanges. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $89,037.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,590.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,590.26 or 0.32191097 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.15 or 0.00433524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031846 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

