Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $735.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $754.06 million.Progyny also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,939. Progyny has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.86.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $915,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $2,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,736 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,636. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Progyny by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Progyny by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 67,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

