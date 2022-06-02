Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Univest Sec upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Dawson James raised their price target on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.92.

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 208,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Profire Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,283,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 371,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

