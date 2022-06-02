Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Sold by D1 Capital Partners L.P.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,710,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708,308 shares during the period. Procore Technologies comprises about 2.8% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned 4.33% of Procore Technologies worth $456,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.94.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 11,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $480,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,767 shares in the company, valued at $21,598,979.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $72,657.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,733.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,223. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

