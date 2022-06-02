Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $90.77

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.77 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 89.50 ($1.13). Pressure Technologies shares last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.13), with a volume of 4,570 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.10. The company has a market capitalization of £27.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.60.

About Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

