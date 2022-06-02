Prescott General Partners LLC Makes New $580,000 Investment in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Prescott General Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Humacyte comprises about 0.0% of Prescott General Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prescott General Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Humacyte at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $20,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $840,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Humacyte from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.75. 17 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,999. The company has a quick ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 19.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William John Scheessele bought 10,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,299.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 24,525 shares of company stock worth $116,698.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

