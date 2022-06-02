PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,420.32

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,420.32 ($17.97) and traded as high as GBX 1,610 ($20.37). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,600 ($20.24), with a volume of 4,691 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.30) target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £668.04 million and a PE ratio of -12.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,480.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,421.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

