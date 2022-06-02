Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Potbelly from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $161.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Potbelly by 316.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Potbelly by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

