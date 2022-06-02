Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Post were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Post by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of NYSE POST traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,407. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average of $93.15.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.