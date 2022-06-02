Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Post were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Post by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE POST traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,407. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average of $93.15.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.
In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
