Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Post alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Post by 592.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Post by 11.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 47.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Post stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.44. 6,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,407. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.15. Post has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.