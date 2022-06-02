Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Post by 592.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Post by 11.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 47.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
Post stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.44. 6,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,407. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.15. Post has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Post will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Post Company Profile (Get Rating)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Post (POST)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.