Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

POOL stock traded up $12.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $405.14. 1,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,876. Pool has a one year low of $377.52 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.11.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pool will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.22.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Pool by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Pool by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

