Polker (PKR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Million

Polker (PKR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Polker has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $423,126.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polker has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,060.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,470.78 or 0.31806843 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00441881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031819 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

