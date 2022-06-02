Polis Price Up 10.5% This Week (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $927,144.03 and $14,291.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004424 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.85 or 0.00401876 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004241 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00170377 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

