Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Down 17.2% in May

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.80. 3,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,635. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.58. Polaris has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Polaris during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

