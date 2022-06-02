Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Down 17.2% in May

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSE PII traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.80. 3,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,635. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.58. Polaris has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $139.79.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Polaris during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
