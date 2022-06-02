Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,318,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,857,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $111,991,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

East West Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.