Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in American Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AFG opened at $139.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.57 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.68.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $8.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

