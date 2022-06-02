Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 9,365 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,365 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 389.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,720,000 after purchasing an additional 40,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UHS opened at $120.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

