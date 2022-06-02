Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 5,876 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Dropbox stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $209,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,586 shares of company stock worth $1,968,511. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

