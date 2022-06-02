Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $699,000 Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Waters by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $321.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.19. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

