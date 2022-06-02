Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $548,000 Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,557 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in Foot Locker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $249,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $182,511,000 after buying an additional 149,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,735 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $111,550,000 after buying an additional 45,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after buying an additional 399,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 870,972 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $39,769,000 after buying an additional 44,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.