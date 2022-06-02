Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $480,000 Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

In other news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.28. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

