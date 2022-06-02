Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,328 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOH opened at $287.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.53 and a 200-day moving average of $309.87. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.23.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,261 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

