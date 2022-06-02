Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 189,817 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,049,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $914,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 34.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3,322.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 43,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.77. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

