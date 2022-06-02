Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 7,847,995 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,555,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,847,995 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Cenovus Energy worth $19,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 16.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 2.47. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.47%.

CVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

